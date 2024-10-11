Su-paw-stars! Meet the incredible animals at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch looking for their forever home

The RSPCA’s annual rehoming campaign Adoptober, which aims to boost adoption rates, is here!

The month focuses on the many animals in the RSPCA’s care throughout the country who are waiting to find their perfect home.

Earlier this year, the charity shared that they are facing its biggest rehoming crisis in recent memory.

Rescue centres and branches across England and Wales are “full to bursting”. This means more unwanted animals are coming into care than being adopted.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Sharing our lives and homes with pets can be so rewarding and fulfilling.

"Throughout this month, we want to celebrate all the many wonderful things that animals bring to our lives.

" We want to inspire those who are in a position to adopt a pet to open their homes to an animal in need.

"Giving them a new start would help reduce the pressure on the RSPCA centres and branches.”

Here are all the paw-some animals at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield animal centre, who are looking for their forever home.

To find out more about the animals, or to fill out an adoption form, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

1 . Lola Three-year-old Lola is an incredibly clever girl and with plenty more potential! The Belgium Malinois is hoping for a family who have just as much energy as her and are up for plenty of adventures, fun and working her mind with activities like agility, scent work or mantrailing! Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Haggler Patterdale, Haggler, is an excitable little guy with a zest for life and a true ‘happy-go-lucky’ vibe. He is looking for a family who can match his energy levels but also help him focus his energy into other activities as well as walks. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Freddie Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Freddie is a sweet natured and gentle boy who cannot wait to find his forever home and family. The two-year-old is looking for a quieter family who will be committed to his training and understand that he cannot be rushed as he loves to take things slow and steady and at a pace. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Bella This one-year-old intelligent and energetic girl is eager to learn and have great fun during my training sessions. Bella, who is a Collie x Terrier, is looking to join a family who are just as energetic as she is and are up for joining her in agility or scent work. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales