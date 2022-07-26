Summer of free fun for Wakefield families along with financial help and support

Wakefield Council is helping to make the summer holidays a little easier, with the launch of its new handy guide packed full of free activities to keep everyone entertained this summer.

The handy guide also directs people to financial support, when they may need it most, as the cost of living crisis continues to have a huge impact on many.

It’s available now in local libraries or can be downloaded from the dedicated ‘Summer Fun’ page on the council’s website www.wakefield.gov.uk/more-money-in-my-pocket/free-summer

The page also provides details on how to manage a budget, advice on what grants or benefits residents could be eligible for, and information on food banks and pantries where people can feed their families for less.

Over 9,000 low-income families that receive Council Tax Support have also received a £60 supermarket voucher this month.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Whilst the kids are no doubt looking forward to six weeks away from school it can be a challenging time for many parents, especially financially.

“This guide addresses those concerns, and I would encourage everyone to have a look and see what there is for the kids to do for free and what help is available across the district.

“The council is already working hard to help residents manage with the rising costs of living and this is particularly important over the summer holidays to keep children and young people happy, safe and busy”.

Among the activities on offer is a brand new creative learning programme, ‘summer s’cool’. Over the summer holidays, local children and young people will have the opportunity to discover, explore and learn new skills in a series of creative workshops.

‘Music s’cool’ is open to 13-18 year olds and includes music production, song writing, rapping and DJ skills. ‘Art s’cool’ is open to 8-12 years old and includes photography, printmaking, ceramics, drawing, painting and textiles.

Led by industry professionals, these workshops will inspire local children and young people to discover their creativity and explore possibilities that could inform their future. To find out more and book a place go to www.WFDsummers.cool or to follow the programme on Instagram and TikTok, search @WFDsummers.cool.

Wakefield’s local parks have also received an upgrade with the addition of a new app, ‘Love Exploring’, that provides fun, games, and guided tours in some of the district’s local parks and green spaces. Discover more about the Love Exploring app here.

There are lots of free events happening across the district this summer.

They include:

Fryston Club Summer Gala and Family Fun Day

Big Screen Saturday in Ossett

Clarence Roars – the 30th Birthday Party

A Grand Day Out

Details of these events are available at Experience Wakefield.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are delighted to have so many activities for people to do and see for free.

“The district is an exciting place to be over the summer and I hope people will take up these fantastic, free opportunities.

“It could be as simple as taking a walk in one of the many parks and green spaces the district has or continuing to learn with our creative arts programme.