Supporting parents with the summer holiday juggle from work entitlement to childcare

For many families struggling to manage the juggle, the summer holidays can be incredibly stressful, especially when there’s no wiggle room in your working arrangements or finances.

Given that our research found that less than half of parents can easily access the formal childcare they need, and four in 10 parents and over half of solo- and co-parents say finding childcare has negatively influenced their mental health, the summer holidays can be a challenging time.

Here’s are some top tips from Working Families for navigating those six long weeks.

Check your entitlements

Make sure you’re getting all the financial support you’re entitled to.

Check your options on Childcare Choices, and that you’re receiving the right amount of benefits using the online benefits calculator.

If you don’t usually qualify for Universal Credit, you may be eligible with increased childcare costs during the holidays.

Check out this guide to Universal Credit and childcare costs.

Know your rights

Alongside your statutory right to annual leave, parents of children under 18 can legally request unpaid parental leave, so long as you have been with your employer for a year.

You can take up to four weeks per child per year. Find out more about eligibility and conditions in the parental leave guide.

You have the right to request flexible working, either formally or informally.

When making a request, consider what arrangement would suit you best (such as annualised hours, flexi-time, term-time working) and make it clear whether you’re requesting a temporary or permanent arrangement.

If your childcare arrangements fall through during the holidays, you are legally entitled to ‘Time off for Dependants’, or ‘Emergence Family Leave’ to manage the situation.

Check your workplace policies

It’s always worth checking what policies your workplace has in place, whether that’s around dependents leave or flexible working, as it may be more generous than the statutory provision. For example, many offer paid emergency time off for dependents.

Find out what’s free locally

Many councils and community organisations offer free activities and holiday schemes.

Check with your local Family Information Service, you can find their details on the Family and Childcare Trust website.

If your child gets free-school meals, you may be able to access the Holidays Activities and Food programme (HAF).

Check with your local council to see what’s available and secure a place.

Team up with other parents

Grouping together with other parents means you can provide cover for each other on days you need childcare.

Stretch out free childcare

If you’re receiving 30 hours of free childcare, your childcare provider may allow you to stretch your entitlement so you receive fewer hours each week but get the hours during the holidays. Check with your childcare provider if that’s something they offer.

Reach out for help

There are lots of charities and organisations there to help. Working Families have a website full of information and guidance and a helpline for advice on in-work benefits, childcare and employment issues.

Other organisations such as Trussell Trust can help those who are struggling to afford food, and for advice on other topics Turn2Us is a good place to start.

For more information, please see here: https://workingfamilies.org.uk/articles/help-during-the-summer-holidays/