The 27th annual Horbury Show returns this weekend with free fun for all the family

The 27th annual Horbury Show will be back this weekend for a free fun-day for all the family.

Held at at Carr Lodge Park this Sunday, June 29, there will be a host of entertainment throughout the day with thousands, as always, expected to visit.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Horbury Show this weekend, a fabulous day out for the whole family.

“The lineup for the day is now confirmed and we are delighted to be welcoming musical entertainment from Horbury Victoria Youth Brass Band, Rock Choir and renowned singer Dan Smith.”

There will also be more than 60 stalls, dog shows, birds of prey, car shows, donkey rides, Punch & Judy and much more for people of all ages.

Theresa said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our sponsors including: Show Sponsors Richard Kendall, Co-Sponsors YouFibre and DSM Productions, and Associate Sponsors Barracuda Fisheries, Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors, DS White Fast Foods, Horbury Autocentre, Kingfisher Restaurant and R. Toomes & Son Ltd..

"A special thank you also goes to the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club from whom we took over the running of the Horbury Show in 2024 after 25 successful years, but who have once again been on hand to share their invaluable advice and input with us.”

The show starts from 11am and will this year be opened by the Deputy Lieutenant for the County of West Yorkshire, Claire Sutherley.

Parking for the event is available within Carr Lodge Park, accessed via the park gates on Sunroyd Hill, and opposite in Horbury Academy Car Park.

Theresa Barrett: “We will have a host of events taking place throughout the day so be sure to grab your free event programme on entry.

“Last but by no means least, we would like to say a big thank you to our amazing volunteers and to our local community who pull together to make these events possible, providing a special day for all in attendance and helping to raise vital funds for local hospice care – we look forward to seeing you all on Sunday!”