The beach, giant inflatables and live music coming to Wakefield and Castleford this summer

Wakefield Council is hosting a series of free ‘Grand Days Out’ in various locations across the district next month, with free activities, delicious food and some showstopping entertainment.

There'll be family fun including giant inflatables, live music and workshops such as monster mask making and traditional sports day activities.

In Castleford, Wakefield, Ossett, Featherstone and South Elmsall, a giant sandpit and beach-themed activities will bring that seaside cheer while an incredible dancing digger performance will delight the whole family in Ossett and Featherstone.

Get up close to Colony, a unique tactile installation and performance involving large, interactive, audible spheres, which allow sound to be seen, heard and felt.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We have a really exciting summer planned, with lots of free, fun events and activities taking place right in the heart of our local communities.

“There really is something for the whole family to enjoy so have a look at what’s on offer and enjoy a great day out in our wonderful district.”

Every location will also enjoy live music by local and regional brass bands, as well as picnic areas and street food.

The festivities kick off in Wakefield city centre on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August and continue throughout the month. Enjoy a giant sand pit where kids can play and get your cameras out as giant inflatable tentacles take over Wakefield Cathedral.

Full list of dates:

6-7 August, 10am – 4pm - Wakefield City Centre

13-14 August, 10am – 4pm - Minsthorpe Recreation Ground, South Elmsall

20-21 August, 10am – 4pm - Knottingley Amphitheatre

20-21 August, 10am – 4pm - Castleford Town Centre

26-27 August, 10am – 4pm - Purston Park, Featherstone