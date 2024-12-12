The Dog House: Popular Channel 4 show looking for Wakefield families to participate in new series
Producers from the show are looking for families who might be thinking about bringing a rescue dog into their lives and would be happy to share their reasons for doing so.
The Dog House highlights just how extraordinary the relationship between humans and canines can be.
By meeting the kind-hearted people looking to rehome a dog and hearing their stories on what they hope a dog can bring to them, the show emphasises it’s not always just the dog that is getting rescued.
Following its first episode in 2019, the show has become a firm favourite among Channel 4 audiences, with a brand new series set to premiere in the new year.
A brand new Christmas special will also air this month on December 18.
People wishing to apply for the programme can visit: The Dog House | Channel 4 or email [email protected].
