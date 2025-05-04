The Dog House: Wakefield dog lovers invited to take part in new series of paw-some Channel 4 show
The show, which was first broadcast in 2019, follows the journey of the adorable rescue dogs at Woodgreen Pets Charity as they search for their perfect match and a chance to find their forever home.
Having recently finished their seventh series, ‘The Dog House’ has become a firm Channel 4 favourite and highlights just how extraordinary the relationship between humans and dogs can be.
A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Channel 4's heart-warming, BAFTA-nominated series, The Dog House is back!
“We are starting the search again for people who can offer a loving home to a rescue dog and share their reasons for doing so.
“If this sounds like you, and you would like to apply for the latest series of The Dog House then please apply!”
To take part in their upcoming eighth series, visit: https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house
