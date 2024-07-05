The Ridings: Exciting Lego Brick Show to return to Wakefield shopping centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lego fans rejoice – the popular Wakefield Brick Show will return to The Ridings for the third time this weekend!

The show, which will feature Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy, will take place from 11am to 4pm this Sunday, July 7, within the shopping centre.

Kevin Hyatt, community director of Sheffield Lego User Group, who is behind Brickfest at The Ridings, said: “We are excited to be returning to The Ridings at Wakefield for the third time to show off our awesome Lego creations to all the fans.

"We've lots of new displays, fun activities and will have some specialist traders on site too.

Wakefiled Brick Show will return to The Ridings thios Sunday.

"As usual, we are raising money for the charities Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and Fairy Bricks.”