The Ridings: Exciting Lego Brick Show to return to Wakefield shopping centre this weekend
The show, which will feature Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy, will take place from 11am to 4pm this Sunday, July 7, within the shopping centre.
Kevin Hyatt, community director of Sheffield Lego User Group, who is behind Brickfest at The Ridings, said: “We are excited to be returning to The Ridings at Wakefield for the third time to show off our awesome Lego creations to all the fans.
"We've lots of new displays, fun activities and will have some specialist traders on site too.
"As usual, we are raising money for the charities Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and Fairy Bricks.”
Entry to the festival is £3 per person and all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
