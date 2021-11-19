These are the baby names which are most likely to land your child a top career – is your tot on the list?

Well, according to new research, it does!

Online language learning platform Preply have scoured through hundreds of names on LinkedIn to discover which names are most likely to work in some of the most common childhood dream jobs.

So if you’re looking for a music career, you stand a better chance if you’re name is Joe, Jake or Alfie and Florence, Bella and Lola.

Or for a teacher, Theo, Callum or Charlie and Maria, Ann or Isabel are most likely to land you a job in the classroom.

Ben, Freddie or Max and Matilda, Maisie or Harriet are the most likely names to make you an actor for a career on screen.

Or to become a musician, it’s Joe, Jake or Alfie and Florence, Bella and Lola.

Daniele Saccardi from Preply said: “Our names are incredibly important to who we are. They help form our identity and can even help influence our personalities and shape who we become.

“Many parents struggle with picking a name for their child. However, as our research shows, the name you choose can influence a future career.

“We can even see this with celebrity figures, who change their name to benefit their careers. Reese Witherspoon is actually called Laura Witherspoon and singer Rihanna was born Robyn Fenty.

“While our names don’t define who we are, they can influence all aspects of our lives and also impact how other people perceive us.”

Top jobs for boys named...

Oliver - Information Technology

George - Construction

Arthur - Information Technology

Noah - Retail

Leo - Information Technology

As for girls names, Olivia was No.1 and those called Olivia were most likely to be working in health and fitness or retail.

The names Amelia, Emily, Lily, Evie, Elsie, Charlotte, Rosie, Sophie, Phoebe and Ella also have health and fitness as the top career.

Isla came in as the third most popular name of 2020, with women with that name most likely to work in retail.

Ivys and Florences were most likely to work in accounting.

Top jobs for girls named...

Olivia - Health and Fitness

Amelia - Health and Fitness

Isla - Retail

Mia - Hospitality