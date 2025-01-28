Things to do in Wakefield: Here are 10 of the best date activities across Wakefield to organise with your partner

From romantic country walks to exciting escape rooms, there’s plenty to do across the district for a first date, 100th date, or even if you just fancy a great time with friends this summer.
Here are some of the best things to do, in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
West Bretton,WF4 4JX. Spend the day exploring Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is the UK’s leading outdoor art gallery and an international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park
2. Nostell Priory
Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wragby, Wakefield WF4 1QE. Wander around hthis gorgeous Georgian treasure house along with its landscaped gardens, parkland and stables courtyard. Photo: National World
3. National Coal Mining Museum
Caphouse Colliery, New Rd, Overton, Wakefield WF4 4RH. Explore Caphouse, a modern colliery which witnessed more than two hundred years of coal production. Photo: National World
4. Newmillerdam Country Park
WF2 6QP. Walk around the beautiful Newmillerdam Country Park and embrace its beauty and the surrounding nature. Photo: National World
