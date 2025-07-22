Things to do in Wakefield: Six weeks of free activities to take place at markets across Wakefield

Wakefield Council’s markets are set to come alive this summer with six jam-packed weeks of free family fun.

Wakefield Council’s Summer FunFest 2025, which will take place from July 24 to August 30, aims to supports local high streets and boost footfall across the district.

The event will feature more than 30 free events across Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, Ossett, Normanton and South Elmsall markets.

Highlights include Football Crazy – where kids can test their skills and meet a club mascot, Dino Discovery Day – with life-size dinosaurs and The Greatest Showman Circus Day.

There will also be crazy golf, Lego workshops, crafts, and photo opportunities with characters including Bluey, Stitch, Anna and Elsa.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This summer we’re creating memorable moments for local families while supporting the traders and small businesses at the heart of our communities.

"Whether you’re meeting your favourite character or discovering something new, Summer FunFest is all about enjoying our town centres and spending time together.”

The Summer FunFest will kick off with crazy golf at Wakefield Market from 10am to 3pm on Thursday (July 24) and Friday (July 25) and the Football Crazy event at Castleford Market this Saturday (July 26) from 10am to 3pm.

Castleford Market will also host ‘A Grand Week Out’, from August 18 to August 23.

The special week will be full of free non-stop themed activities for families.

The full event calender for Wakefield Council’s Summer FunFest 2025 can be found via: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/summerfunfest