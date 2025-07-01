Things to do: New kids science camp to launch this summer in Wakefield
The Mini Professors Science Holiday Club will open in two locations across Wakefield later this month.
The club, which is for kids aged between five and 11, will feature live science experiments, inclusive outdoor activities and enjoyable games during the school holidays.
Experiments can include creating a baking soda and vinegar volcano to explore chemical reactions in a fizzy, fun way or making a DIY lava lamp by mixing oil, water, food colouring, and a fizzy tablet.
Borrowing from the American tradition of summer camps, the clubs run Monday to Friday, with youngsters able to sign up for just one day or join in for the whole week.
Mini Professors Director, Abi Davis, said: “With our summer holiday clubs we’re hoping to do something a little different and engage children who aren’t interested in typical art or sports camps over the school holidays.
"Parents can sign up online and choose as many days as they’d like, then drop their kids off in the morning with a packed lunch.
“Each day is fun filled, engaging and exciting with lots of hands-on activities to enjoy. We had such great feedback from our soft launch last year that we’re excited to now offer clubs in Wakefield for the upcoming school break.”
The Mini Professors Holiday Clubs will take place at Westerton Primary Academy from Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1 and at the WOW Centre Wakefield on Tuesday, August 26th to Friday, August 29.
