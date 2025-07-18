Thousands of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford children in families hit by two-child limit

Thousands of children across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are living in households affected by the two-child limit, new figures show – as charities urged the Government to scrap the policy.

The two-child limit excludes most households with a third or subsequent child born on or after 6 April 2017 from claiming Universal Credit.

It was also used to restrict Child Tax Credit benefits, which closed in April.

Charities have warned the policy is pulling increasing numbers of children and families into poverty, and urged the Government to scrap it as part of its upcoming child poverty strategy, due in the autumn.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced in June it will effectively end the two-child cap from March 2026.

Figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show some 3,410 children in Wakefield and Rothwell were living in 940 households affected by the two-child limit in April.

Using the latest census figures, it means around 21 per 1,000 households in the constituency were impacted by the policy.

This was above the 18 per 1,000 average rate across England and Wales.

Most figures are rounded to the nearest 10, and low numbers may have been suppressed in accordance with disclosure rules.

In Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, 3,130 children were living in 890 households affected by the two-child limit.

Census figures show around 20 per 1,000 households in the constituency were impacted by the policy.

This was above the 18 per 1,000 average rate.

In Ossett and Denby Dale, 1,380 children were living in 390 households affected, meaning around 10 per 1,000 households in the constituency were impacted by the policy.

This was below the 18 per 1,000 average rate across England and Wales.

And in Normanton and Hemsworth, 3,280 children were living in 930 households affected, meaning around 21 per 1,000 households in the constituency were impacted by the policy – above the 18 per 1,000 average rate across England and Wales.

Across Great Britain, nearly 1.7 million children were living in some 470,000 households affected by the two-child limit in April.

It was up from around 1.4 million children in nearly 386,000 households the year before.

Child Poverty Action Group chief executive Alison Garnham said the two-child limit pushes children into poverty, "cutting them off from opportunity".

She warned: "The policy forces families to live on less than they need – both those with jobs and those who can’t currently work because of very young children – and abandons them to hardship.

"The PM has promised to leave no stone unturned to give every child the best start in life, but until the policy goes child poverty will continue to rise and Government’s ambitions for children will not be realised.

"Government must remove the policy in its autumn child poverty strategy or risk having more children in poverty at the end of its first term than when it took office."

Across Great Britain, more than half (59%) of households affected by the policy were in work in April, with at least one claimant in the household earning.

In Wakefield and Rothwell, 560 (60%) of the affected households were in work, in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, 450 (51%), in Ossett and Denby Dale, 240 (62%) and in Normanton and Hemsworth, 510 (55%).

Julia Pitman, head of policy and research at Action for Children, said "the relentless impact of the two-child limit continues to grow", as more children are now "suffering its consequences".

She added many children are living in households affected by both the two-child limit and the overall benefit cap, which she warned is "pushing these families even deeper into poverty and trapping them there".

Ahead of the upcoming child poverty strategy, she called on the Government to abandon both policies.

Around 38,200 (8%) of households hit by the two-child limit policy in Great Britain were also affected by the benefit cap in April, with 141,290 children living in these households.

This included 300 children living in 80 households in Wakefield and Rothwell.

A Government spokesperson said it would reform the "broken social security system" to help those who can work into well-paid jobs.

They added: "We are also rolling out a national network of life-changing family hubs for children across the country as well as expanding free school meals and supporting 700,000 of the poorest families by introducing a Fair Repayment Rate on Universal Credit deductions."