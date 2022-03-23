Top 8 free activities for Wakefield families this spring

4. Pugneys Country Park and Sandal Castle

A haven for wildlife, the country park offers nature lovers the chance to see a variety of natural habitats. Head along the woodland trail to see a glimpse of Pugneys’ second lake, a hive of wildlife activity, take a stroll along the lakeside path, or take a ride on the Pugneys Light Railway (available on selected weekends – www.pugneyslightrailway.co.uk). You can also make the short walk up the hill to Sandal Castle and see how picturesque the country park looks from above. The more adventurous can explore the country park on two wheels, bring your own or hire one for the day. The whole family can get involved with child trailers available for the little ones! After that, treat yourself to a bite to eat in the café or, if the weather is fine, bring your own picnic and enjoy the panoramic views across the lake.

Photo: Wakefield Council