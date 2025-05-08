Tot diagnosed with a rare syndrome after being born without her left ear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising page has been set up to help a little diagnosed with a rare syndrome after being born without her left ear.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaja Stawska, who is 22-months-old, has Goldenhar syndrome - an extremely rare condition characterised by the abnormal development of the eye, ear and spine.

Due to Gaja’s condition, the S-shaped curvature of her spine makes it challenging for her to maintain balance and walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mum, Marita, 34, is hoping to raise £108,000 for a CT scan and ear reconstruction surgery in the United States.

Marita Stawska with daughter Gaja Stawska

Gaja's aunt Sandra Kulesza, 36, a stock manager from Wakefield, said: "She started having physiotherapy at six-weeks-old.

"Normally, the newborns can start such physiotherapy at eight-weeks-old, but she had to start it sooner because of her problem.”

Gaja was born on July, 27 2023 in Elblag, Poland with her twin sister Zoja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marita had a smooth pregnancy and only found out something wasn't right with Gaja when she was born.

Marita Stawska with twin daughters Gaja Stawska and Zoja Stawska

Sandra said: "It was a shock for everyone

"The doctors said 'it's a girl it's fine - she will have long hair - she'll just cover it'."

But Marita also noticed her s-shaped spine and pushed for genetic testing.

She was diagnosed with Goldenhar syndrome in September 2024 when Gaja was one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been having physiotherapy since six weeks old and is now able to walk.

Gaja has been undergoing physiotherapy since she was six-weeks-old for her s-shaped spine - which has meant she is able to walk.

Gaja was also born with an asymmetrical face - a characteristic of Goldenhar syndrome - it means she has to do exercises to help with her chewing.

She may need surgery in future if it is still causing her problems.

Sandra said: “The doctors don't know if this will be getting worse or if it will get better. Depending on which way it goes, they will decide on an operation later on in her life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaja Stawska, 22-months-old, has Goldenhar syndrome - an extremely rare condition characterised by the abnormal development of the eye, ear and spine.

Gaja struggles with her hearing because she only has one ear and has to wear a bone conduction headband that helps - but is a temporary solution.

Sandra spotted a doctor in the US on Instagram offering a surgery to reconstruct her ear.

Gaja is eligible for the surgery in the US to open up a gap in her ear to reconstruct her left ear lobe.

Sandra said: “Gaja would look like she has a normal ear, and it would work like a normal ear as well because of the inner ear that she has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the moment, from what we know, this is the best solution in the world to help this little baby to hear and develop like other kids, because in Poland they could operate on that ear, but only when she's about 10 to 11 years old.”

Gaja would need to wait to be at least two-and-a-half-years-old for the surgery in the US and the family are raising funds for the CT scan to help doctors understand how to treat her condition.

Sandra is raising money in the UK by completing the Yorkshire three peaks challenge alongside her friend Paulina Sroka, AGE, who set up a GoFundMe page.They are aiming to raise £7.5k to go towards treatment.

The family have already raised £80,000 through other fundraising.

To support Gaja you can donate here.