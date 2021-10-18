Wakefield allocated £3.1m to help struggling families to stay fed and warm over school holidays and throughout winter

Wakefield Council says it will continue to help children, young people and their families to stay fed and warm over the school holidays and throughout winter.

As the country begins to recover from the pandemic, the Government has allocated £3.1m to the council, so that it can provide essential support to households in the most need over winter with food, energy and water bills.

The council will use some of the £3.1m grant to address holiday hunger in the October, Christmas and February school holidays.

Around 17,500 young people in low-income households in the district will benefit from this scheme.

Wakefield school children living in low-income families will get a £20 food voucher this October half-term.

Families struggling financially will receive letters in the next week confirming their entitlement to food vouchers during the October half-term holiday period.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We know that school holidays can be a very difficult time for some families across our district and for many, things have been made even worse by the pandemic.

“We also know that winter can be tough for some of our vulnerable residents, with energy bills always higher during the colder months.

“We will continue to do all we can support those who are vulnerable and I am very pleased that we have been able to use this funding to make a difference and help keep people safe and warm this winter.”

During January, some of the money will be given to 29,300 residents on low incomes, including around 10,100 pensioners. They will be sent a supermarket voucher to help towards household costs, freeing up cash for them to put towards their energy bills.

An increased amount of money will be made available for vulnerable residents in hardship, on pre-payment meters and who are struggling to pay for their energy.

Help will also be available for vulnerable residents suffering hardship, with essentials such as food, warm clothing, soap, blankets, sanitary products, boiler service/repair and purchase of equipment including fridges, freezers, ovens, etc.

The council is also offering residents across the district money and debt advice through a new service based at local community hubs. Anyone who is struggling can get help at their local community hub, where they will be put in touch with a range of organisations who can give tailored support.