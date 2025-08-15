Wakefield Brick Show: Huge free Lego event to return to The Ridings next month

Wakefield Brick Show will return to The Ridings next month.

The Ridings will host a free day full of Lego for families next month.

Wakefield Brick Show 2025 will feature Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy.

The event, which is hosted by Nexo Toys, has become a staple at the Wakefield shopping centre since its debut in 2023.

A spokesperson for Nexo Toys said: “Love LEGO? Come and celebrate at the Wakefield Brick Show in The Ridings!

“There will be some of the best LEGO displays on display by many Master Builders, who will be more than happy to meet and chat all things LEGO with you.

“There will also be opportunities to buy lots of goodies from loose LEGO bricks to the latest sets, plus vintage rare sets and everything in between!

“And the best bit? Entry to the Wakefield Brick Show is absolutely free!”

Wakefield Brick Show will take place at The Ridings on Sunday, September 14 from 11am to 4pm.