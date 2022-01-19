Wakefield Council can help if you are struggling with cost of living rises

Coun Maureen Cummings

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for health, communities and poverty said: “We offer a wide range of support through our network of Family Hubs, Community ‘Help at the Hubs’, and our other services with help including food vouchers and help with energy bills.

“One example of this support is through our healthy food and activity programme. It is aimed at children who have free school meals to ensure some of the most vulnerable children and young people are able to access healthy food and enriching activities over the main holiday periods of Easter, summer and winter.

“People who are facing severe difficult can apply to the financial welfare team for help with the costs of supermarket vouchers and items such beds, bedding and clothing.

“We are also supporting 29,000 adults in our district who are in receipt of council tax support with a £45 shopping voucher, which we will be sending them this month.”

“If people are struggling with energy bills – help is available – through our Energy Debt Fund, part of our Money Smart scheme.”