Wakefield Council recognised by UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative

Wakefield Council, working with the Families and Babies Peer Support Service (FAB), has been recognised for helping babies to get the best possible start in life.

Wakefield’s Family and Youth Hubs have been awarded a Certificate of Commitment - the first step towards gaining recognition from the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative.

The initiative is a global programme which aims to transform healthcare for babies, their mothers and families and is part of a wider global partnership between UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Certificate of Commitment recognises that a health care facility is dedicated to implementing recognised best practice standards.

Sarah Colley (UNICEF co-ordinator at FAB), Rachel Wilson (Manager at FAB), Coun Margaret Isherwood, Sharon Hughes (Business Manager at FAB) with John Rose, Vicky Sutton, Sophie Hayward and Lynne Harrington from the Family Hub.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "This award from the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to increase breastfeeding rates and improve care for all mothers across our nine Family Hubs.

“We want all mothers and babies to be supported to form a close and loving relationship – whatever their choice of feeding method – as this is the best start for every baby.”

UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative Deputy Programme Director, Anne Woods, added: "We are delighted that Wakefield District Family and Youth Hubs and FAB Peer Support Service has received this award.

“Our work to support breastfeeding is based on extensive and resounding evidence that breastfeeding saves lives, improves health and cuts costs in every country worldwide. Mothers in Wakefield have the satisfaction of knowing that their midwives/health visitors are aiming to provide the highest standard of care.”