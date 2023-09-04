Wakefield families can eat out for just £15 throughout September - here's how and where
It includes two selected adult’s mains and two kid's meal deals, with drinks and puddings included for the little ones.
Families with more than two kids can also add up to two more children for just £2.50 each.
To claim, customers simply need to head to their local Hungry Horse and place their order – it’s as simple as that!
In the Wakefield district, the pubs are Stanley Ferry, Ferry Lane, Wakefield, Walnut Tree on Barnsley Road and Darrington on Old Great North Road.
The deal follows new nationwide research revealing seven in 10 families would eat out more often if there were more cost-effective options available.
The research further found nearly six in 10 families would like to eat together more regularly, while one in three eat their evening meal together under four times a week.
Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “To mark the beginning of the back to school season, we’re doing everything we can to make parents’ lives a little easier and give families the chance to spend valuable time together.
“Our feed the family for £15 offer was really popular over the summer months and we’re delighted to now be extending it until September!
"The fun doesn’t have to stop when the summer holidays end, so why not join us?”