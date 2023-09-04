News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Wakefield families can eat out for just £15 throughout September - here's how and where

Families of four can eat out for just £15 throughout September at three pubs in the Wakefield district to mark the beginning of ‘back to school’ season and can be claimed all day, every day throughout the month.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

It includes two selected adult’s mains and two kid's meal deals, with drinks and puddings included for the little ones.

Families with more than two kids can also add up to two more children for just £2.50 each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To claim, customers simply need to head to their local Hungry Horse and place their order – it’s as simple as that!

The offer marks the beginning of the back to school season and can be claimed all day, every day throughout the month.The offer marks the beginning of the back to school season and can be claimed all day, every day throughout the month.
The offer marks the beginning of the back to school season and can be claimed all day, every day throughout the month.
Most Popular

In the Wakefield district, the pubs are Stanley Ferry, Ferry Lane, Wakefield, Walnut Tree on Barnsley Road and Darrington on Old Great North Road.

The deal follows new nationwide research revealing seven in 10 families would eat out more often if there were more cost-effective options available.

The research further found nearly six in 10 families would like to eat together more regularly, while one in three eat their evening meal together under four times a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager for Hungry Horse, said: “To mark the beginning of the back to school season, we’re doing everything we can to make parents’ lives a little easier and give families the chance to spend valuable time together.

“Our feed the family for £15 offer was really popular over the summer months and we’re delighted to now be extending it until September!

"The fun doesn’t have to stop when the summer holidays end, so why not join us?”

Related topics:Wakefield