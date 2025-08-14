Wakefield foster carers earn an average of £31K tax-free – with potential to earn more

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Wakefield Council is inviting compassionate people to consider a new kind of career – one that offers flexibility, emotional fulfilment and financial stability.

As part of the council’s ‘Ready to Play’ campaign, the spotlight is on fostering as a rewarding alternative to traditional caring professions.

Fostering Wakefield carers currently earn an average of £31,200 per year, tax-free, with access to extensive local support and training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Caring for more than one older child, experienced foster carers can earn up to £74,000 annually.

As part of the council’s ‘Ready to Play’ campaign, the spotlight is on fostering as a rewarding alternative to traditional caring professions.placeholder image
As part of the council’s ‘Ready to Play’ campaign, the spotlight is on fostering as a rewarding alternative to traditional caring professions.

This makes fostering not only a meaningful vocation, but also a financially viable one, comparable to careers like nursing, teaching, and social care.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young, said: “Foster care is a viable long-term career option with support and training available for anybody interested.

"You don’t need to have a perfect home or previous experience to become a foster carer – you just need to have a big heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Your skills could help change a young person’s life. Too many are in need of a loving, stable home – you could make that difference by changing to a career in foster care.”

Unlike independent fostering agencies, Wakefield Council offers a local, community-based approach with wraparound support, including a dedicated link worker and access to our award-winning Emotional Wellbeing Team.

The ‘Ready to Play’ campaign is designed to raise visibility of careers in fostering and challenge assumptions about how incomes compare to conventional employment.

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer, contact [email protected], or call 0800 197 0320.

To find out more, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/fostering.

Related topics:Wakefield CouncilWakefieldFoster care
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice