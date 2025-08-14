Wakefield foster carers earn an average of £31K tax-free – with potential to earn more

Wakefield Council is inviting compassionate people to consider a new kind of career – one that offers flexibility, emotional fulfilment and financial stability.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the council’s ‘Ready to Play’ campaign, the spotlight is on fostering as a rewarding alternative to traditional caring professions.

Fostering Wakefield carers currently earn an average of £31,200 per year, tax-free, with access to extensive local support and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caring for more than one older child, experienced foster carers can earn up to £74,000 annually.

As part of the council’s ‘Ready to Play’ campaign, the spotlight is on fostering as a rewarding alternative to traditional caring professions.

This makes fostering not only a meaningful vocation, but also a financially viable one, comparable to careers like nursing, teaching, and social care.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young, said: “Foster care is a viable long-term career option with support and training available for anybody interested.

"You don’t need to have a perfect home or previous experience to become a foster carer – you just need to have a big heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your skills could help change a young person’s life. Too many are in need of a loving, stable home – you could make that difference by changing to a career in foster care.”

Unlike independent fostering agencies, Wakefield Council offers a local, community-based approach with wraparound support, including a dedicated link worker and access to our award-winning Emotional Wellbeing Team.

The ‘Ready to Play’ campaign is designed to raise visibility of careers in fostering and challenge assumptions about how incomes compare to conventional employment.

If you are interested in becoming a foster carer, contact [email protected], or call 0800 197 0320.

To find out more, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/fostering.