Wakefield residents urged to think ‘ABC’ when spotting the signs of a child safeguarding concern

In the campaign people are encouraged look out for the signs and think ‘ABC’ – Appearance, Behaviour, Communication – and whether there have been any changes, in the children and young people they are aware of.

This comes as the latest phase of the council’s award winning ‘Safeguarding is Everyone’s Business’ campaign, which highlights that safeguarding is a community responsibility and encourages everyone to act on their concerns.

The signs could include changes to a child or young person’s appearance, such as unusual injuries or consistent poor hygiene; behaviour, acting withdrawn, overly anxious, disruptive, or self-harming; and communication, such as talking aggressively, using sexual language, or becoming secretive.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “We all have a part to play in protecting our district’s children and young people. But the fear of being wrong can be one of the biggest barriers to people reporting child safeguarding concerns.

"This campaign aims to help residents better understand the signs of a child safeguarding concern and encourage them to raise it.

“Signs can be subtle so you don’t need to be certain, but by raising a concern you could be helping to keep a child safe.”

If you have a concern about a child, share it and call 03458 503 503. For more information on the signs visit www.wakefieldscp.org.uk.