Wakefield to receive at least £1.5m to support families and new parents

Families and children in Wakefield and will be able to access early years support such as pregnancy support, infant feeding advice and parenting classes give their child the best start in life following a £1.5m government funding boost.

The funding is part of £126m to give every child the best start in life, delivering on the Government’s ‘Plan for Change’.

Antenatal classes, health visitors, parenting support, baby and toddler groups and access to affordable, high-quality early education and childcare are all vital to guiding parents and supporting child development.

Yet over 80 per cent of parents have said they struggled to access services.

Early years are crucial to the development, health and life chances of children.

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell said: “I am absolutely delighted that families and children in Wakefield District will be able to access early years support through this funding boost from the Government.

“Families in Wakefield elected a Labour government to give every child the best possible start in life, and that is what we’re delivering.

“This will make such a huge difference for so many families in our community and I know that the impact will be felt for years to come.”

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: “This crucial investment provides a strong foundation to deliver our commitment to raise the healthiest generation of children ever, by giving parents the support they need to ensure their baby has the best start in life.

“The first two years of a child’s life lay the building blocks for their physical and emotional wellbeing into adulthood.

"That’s why we are investing in early years to improve access to services in deprived areas to ensure no-one is left behind.”