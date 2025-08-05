What to do with kids in Castleford: From Elsa and Bluey to space and science, here's what's still to come

We’re heading towards week three of the school holidays and the recent rainy weather hasn’t helped with keeping the kiddies occupied.

But if you head to the district’s markets, there’s still lots of things to do over the next few weeks – come rain or shine.

There’s something happening every week, and everything is free!

Here’s a round-up:

ANNA AND ELSA/CRAZY GOLF

Wednesday, August 6

Pontefract Market, 10am-2pm

Photo opportunity with Anna and Elsa.

Look through big telescopes and learn all about stars and planets. A must for little explorers who love space!

Crazy Golf - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm, also Thursday, August 7.

SEEING STARS

Friday, August August, 1pm to 3pm and Saturday, August 9, 10am to 3pm.

Castleford Market

Have a go at crazy golf!

On Friday, Lab Rascals will be delivering a CO₂ and the Environment Workshop, a hands-on science experience for children aged five and above.

Expect balloon inflations with CO₂, fog made from dry ice, and colourful chemical reactions, all while learning about climate change and how we can help the planet.

Then on Saturday, the market becomes a space explorer’s dream! Step inside the giant Space Dome, use AR tablets to discover the stars and planets, and take part in Jedi Training with Phoenix Squad in the foyer.

No booking needed – just drop in and blast off!

LEGO WORKSHOP

Monday, August 11

Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm

BLUEY AND STITCH/FIRST AID WORKSHOP

Tuesday, August 12

Photo opportunity with Bluey and Stitch - Ossett Market, 10am to 2pm

First Aid Workshop - Castleford Market, 10am to 2pm

BLUEY AND STITCH/CRAZY GOLF

Wednesday, August 13

Crazy Golf - Pontefract Market, 10am to 3pm Photo with Bluey and Stitch - Pontefract Market, 10am to 2pm

KARATE WORKSHOP

Thursday, August 14

Karate Workshop - Castleford Indoor Market, 10am to 2pm

CRAFTING

Friday, August 15

Crafting with Wakefield Libraries - Castleford Market, 10am to 2pm

FAMILY FUNDAY/BLUEY AND STITCH

Saturday, August 16

Young Traders Market - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm

Family Fun Day - South Elmsall Market, 10am to 3pm

Photo opportunity with Bluey and Stitch - Wakefield Market, 10am to 2pm

A GRAND WEEK OUT

Monday, August 18 to Saturday, August 23, 10am to 3pm.

Castleford Market

Games, crafts and something different every day! Come once or come all week - it’s always fun.

CRAZY GOLF

Tuesday, August 19

Crazy Golf - Ossett Market, 10am to 3pm

PETTING ZOO

Thursday, August 28

Petting Zoo with Lion Learners - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm

CRAFTING/LEGO

Friday, August 29

Crafting with Wakefield Libraries - Castleford Market, 10am to 2pm

Lego Workshop - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm

GREATEST SHOWMAN CIRCUS

Saturday, August 30

The Greatest Showman Circus Day - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm

Photo opportunity with Anna and Elsa - Wakefield Market, 10am to 2pm

Before you head out, check online for any last-minute changes to the schedule.