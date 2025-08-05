What to do with kids in Castleford: From Elsa and Bluey to space and science, here's what's still to come
But if you head to the district’s markets, there’s still lots of things to do over the next few weeks – come rain or shine.
There’s something happening every week, and everything is free!
Here’s a round-up:
ANNA AND ELSA/CRAZY GOLF
Wednesday, August 6
Pontefract Market, 10am-2pm
Photo opportunity with Anna and Elsa.
Crazy Golf - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm, also Thursday, August 7.
SEEING STARS
Friday, August August, 1pm to 3pm and Saturday, August 9, 10am to 3pm.
Castleford Market
On Friday, Lab Rascals will be delivering a CO₂ and the Environment Workshop, a hands-on science experience for children aged five and above.
Expect balloon inflations with CO₂, fog made from dry ice, and colourful chemical reactions, all while learning about climate change and how we can help the planet.
Then on Saturday, the market becomes a space explorer’s dream! Step inside the giant Space Dome, use AR tablets to discover the stars and planets, and take part in Jedi Training with Phoenix Squad in the foyer.
No booking needed – just drop in and blast off!
LEGO WORKSHOP
Monday, August 11
Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm
BLUEY AND STITCH/FIRST AID WORKSHOP
Tuesday, August 12
Photo opportunity with Bluey and Stitch - Ossett Market, 10am to 2pm
First Aid Workshop - Castleford Market, 10am to 2pm
BLUEY AND STITCH/CRAZY GOLF
Wednesday, August 13
Crazy Golf - Pontefract Market, 10am to 3pm Photo with Bluey and Stitch - Pontefract Market, 10am to 2pm
KARATE WORKSHOP
Thursday, August 14
Karate Workshop - Castleford Indoor Market, 10am to 2pm
CRAFTING
Friday, August 15
Crafting with Wakefield Libraries - Castleford Market, 10am to 2pm
FAMILY FUNDAY/BLUEY AND STITCH
Saturday, August 16
Young Traders Market - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm
Family Fun Day - South Elmsall Market, 10am to 3pm
Photo opportunity with Bluey and Stitch - Wakefield Market, 10am to 2pm
A GRAND WEEK OUT
Monday, August 18 to Saturday, August 23, 10am to 3pm.
Castleford Market
Games, crafts and something different every day! Come once or come all week - it’s always fun.
CRAZY GOLF
Tuesday, August 19
Crazy Golf - Ossett Market, 10am to 3pm
PETTING ZOO
Thursday, August 28
Petting Zoo with Lion Learners - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm
CRAFTING/LEGO
Friday, August 29
Crafting with Wakefield Libraries - Castleford Market, 10am to 2pm
Lego Workshop - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm
GREATEST SHOWMAN CIRCUS
Saturday, August 30
The Greatest Showman Circus Day - Castleford Market, 10am to 3pm
Photo opportunity with Anna and Elsa - Wakefield Market, 10am to 2pm
Before you head out, check online for any last-minute changes to the schedule.
