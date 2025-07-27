What's on at Wakefield Exchange: Here are 10 top things to do this August at WX

1 . JASON AND THE WAKEFIELD ADVENTURE

Throughout August, Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills tells stories of Wakefield and his own life through brightly coloured, psychedelic inflatables, sculptures and interactive digital projections. Larger-than-life local characters, mythical figures and personal memories intertwine in these artworks celebrating disability, northern working-class heritage, popular culture and social history. If you haven’t seen this vivid, joyful exhibition yet, then there’s no better time than August - because there’s a treasure trove of events and activities for all ages designed to bring the artworks to life like never before. That includes free family drop-in crafts every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and vibrant performances by local dance group DanceXplosion (Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24). Photo: Wakefield Council