What's on at Wakefield Exchange: Here are 10 top things to do this August at WX

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Summer is hotting up and as the school holidays roll on, the fun continues at Wakefield Exchange (WX) with a packed August line-up.

From family adventures to feel-good nights out, there’s something for everyone to dive into.

Here are our top picks to put on your calendar:

Throughout August, Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills tells stories of Wakefield and his own life through brightly coloured, psychedelic inflatables, sculptures and interactive digital projections. Larger-than-life local characters, mythical figures and personal memories intertwine in these artworks celebrating disability, northern working-class heritage, popular culture and social history. If you haven’t seen this vivid, joyful exhibition yet, then there’s no better time than August - because there’s a treasure trove of events and activities for all ages designed to bring the artworks to life like never before. That includes free family drop-in crafts every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and vibrant performances by local dance group DanceXplosion (Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24).

1. JASON AND THE WAKEFIELD ADVENTURE

Saturday, August 30: Get ready to laugh your socks off at WX’s monthly Comedy Night, featuring a rotating line-up of top-notch stand-up talent. This ticketed event is the perfect way to kick off your weekend - grab a drink from The Exchange Tap, grab a seat, and get ready to giggle.

2. COMEDY AT WX

August 16: Ever wished you were the lead singer in a rock band? Now’s your chance! Live out your rockstar dreams as you take the mic backed by a full live band. Rockaoke is karaoke turned up to 11 - pick a song, bring your friends, and own the stage.

3. ROCKAOKE

August 9: Dance like no one’s watching - or listening! Choose your vibe from multiple music channels and lose yourself in the music as you move beneath Jason Wilsher-Mills’ bold and vibrant artworks, including a breathtaking 20-metre inflatable sculpture suspended high above. Headphones provided, good times guaranteed – get your tickets now!

4. SILENT DISCO

