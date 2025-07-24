The Ridings will host a variety of free family fun events across the summer holidays.placeholder image
The Ridings will host a variety of free family fun events across the summer holidays.

What's on in Wakefield: All the free family events taking place at The Ridings throughout the summer holidays

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
There are a variety of free family events and activities taking place at The Ridings this summer.

From July 24 until August 27, the Wakefield shopping centre will host a range of free family events including character meet and greets, crafts and a performance from a a Britain’s Got Talent star.

The Ridings will time travel to the Stone Age later this week, with appearances from a large walking T.Rex and Clunk and Clonk the cavefolk. There will also be cave painting, fossil rubbing

1. Cavefolk Chaos - July 24 to July 25

The Ridings will time travel to the Stone Age later this week, with appearances from a large walking T.Rex and Clunk and Clonk the cavefolk. There will also be cave painting, fossil rubbing Photo: National World Archive

Britain's Got Talent star Max the Robot will visit The Ridings for two days of spectacular space fun next week. Kids' can enjoy space station props and various space-themed games, as well as a number of giveaways.

2. Beyond Time and Space Station - July 31 to August 1

Britain's Got Talent star Max the Robot will visit The Ridings for two days of spectacular space fun next week. Kids' can enjoy space station props and various space-themed games, as well as a number of giveaways. Photo: Nadija Pavlovic

Families can meet and greet Olaf the Ice Dragon, Princess Chardonnay and Merlot the Wizard. There will also be face painintg, a wand worshop and crown crafting.

3. Medieval Mayhem - August 5 to August 6

Families can meet and greet Olaf the Ice Dragon, Princess Chardonnay and Merlot the Wizard. There will also be face painintg, a wand worshop and crown crafting. Photo: Imgorthand

Across two days, families can take part in a variety of superhero training games including Nerf shooting at targets, axe throwing and archery. There will also be exciting appearances from superhero characters.

4. Superhero Academy - August 12 to August 13

Across two days, families can take part in a variety of superhero training games including Nerf shooting at targets, axe throwing and archery. There will also be exciting appearances from superhero characters. Photo: Bethany Petrik

