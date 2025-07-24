What's on in Wakefield: All the free family events taking place at The Ridings throughout the summer holidays

From July 24 until August 27, the Wakefield shopping centre will host a range of free family events including character meet and greets, crafts and a performance from a a Britain’s Got Talent star.
1. Cavefolk Chaos - July 24 to July 25
The Ridings will time travel to the Stone Age later this week, with appearances from a large walking T.Rex and Clunk and Clonk the cavefolk. There will also be cave painting, fossil rubbing Photo: National World Archive
2. Beyond Time and Space Station - July 31 to August 1
Britain's Got Talent star Max the Robot will visit The Ridings for two days of spectacular space fun next week. Kids' can enjoy space station props and various space-themed games, as well as a number of giveaways. Photo: Nadija Pavlovic
3. Medieval Mayhem - August 5 to August 6
Families can meet and greet Olaf the Ice Dragon, Princess Chardonnay and Merlot the Wizard. There will also be face painintg, a wand worshop and crown crafting. Photo: Imgorthand
4. Superhero Academy - August 12 to August 13
Across two days, families can take part in a variety of superhero training games including Nerf shooting at targets, axe throwing and archery. There will also be exciting appearances from superhero characters. Photo: Bethany Petrik
