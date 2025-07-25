The organiser of a charity football tournament taking place in Wakefield this weekend has welcomed young people to get involved.

The event will be hosted by R-Youth CIC – a youth support group serving the Wakefield District – and will take place on Saturday, July 26 (tomorrow) from 2pm to 5pm at Wakefield Football Centre.

Any young people aged 10 to 19 are invited to take part or to spectate, with the Wakefield Central policing team and other community members also expected to participate.

R-Youth CIC Director Amran Nazir said: “Let’s make it a day to remember – where football unites us, and friendships are formed across generations and roles.”

“This event is all about bringing the community together, getting active, having a laugh, and most importantly, building real connections while breaking down barriers,” he added.

A raffle will also be held as part of the event, which is part of the youth group’s Ready and Active project.

The group said its aim is to “empower the voices and improve the lives of young people across the Wakefield District and Five Towns.”

“Our inclusive multi-sport programs are designed to develop teamwork, confidence, and resilience, providing a solid foundation for personal growth and professional success,” it added.

It supports people facing racial inequalities, economic hardship, and social disadvantage, offering them “positive pathways through sport, education, mentoring, and outreach.”

Wakefield Football Centre is located at Bizspace on Holmfield Lane, WF2 7AD. More information about R-Youth CIC and Saturday’s tournament can be found on the youth group’s website and Facebook page.