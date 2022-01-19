Win £100 to spend at Jack's Supermarket - and find out how a Wakefield mum-of-two feeds her family for less than £30 a week

Becka did her shop at Jack’s Supermarket, part of the Tesco family, on Ings Road, where she picked up all her weekly essentials, and more, for under £30.

Wakefield mum, Becka, has shared her supermarket saving tricks on social media, showing fans how to save on their weekly shop and people are amazed!

Becka did her shop at Jack’s Supermarket, part of the Tesco family, on Ings Road, where she picked up all her weekly essentials, and more, for under £30.

For £27.38, Becka bought five meals for her family of three with recipes including sausage pasta and chilli con carne - perfect for leftovers too. Some of the best buys include garlic for 16p, fusilli pasta for 49p and steak mince for £2.89..

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becka, mum to Lucas and Sienna, said: “Jack’s Supermarket has really helped me keep my food shop costs low, meaning I can save money to make memories with my children.”

With many feeling the pennies pinch in January, Jack’s is making it easier to enjoy healthy and delicious food without breaking the bank.

That’s why Jack’s has partnered with the Express to offer readers the chance to win a £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers.

Find out how far your money can stretch at Jack’s, just like Becka did too.

For your chance to win, just answer this question: If Becka spent £27.38 on five meals for four people, how much did one meal cost?

Email your answer to [email protected]