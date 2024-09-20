Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When mum-of-two Annabel Everitt’s waters broke on her way to Pinderfields Hospital it was thanks to a complete stranger she says her baby arrived safely.

Annabel was on her way to the labour ward with husband Mark on Saturday, August 24, when her waters broke outside the hospital.

The careers advisor from Crofton had been in Whitby the day before to attend a wedding when her contractions started.

The 33-year-old, said her first labour with son Alfie, now two, was very long, so she believed she would have plenty of time.

Annabel and Mark Everitt would like to find the woman who helped when Annabel's waters broke outside Pinderfields Hospital.

"I was in labour but kept it hidden from everyone at breakfast thinking I had would plenty of time because of how long I was in labour with Alfie,” Annabel said.

"We drove home and the contractions were then three minutes apart. Then 40 minutes later they became more intense.”

Mark drove Annabel to Pinderfields and parked the car.

"I was adamant I was going to walk in. I got out of the car and that’s when my waters broke.

"Four people came over asking if I was ok – Mark didn’t know whether to stay with me or run into the hospital for help, but with people there with me he rushed in to alert the midwives. I think he was more traumatised than me!

Annabel says she is thankful to everyone who offered help that day – but would like to find one lady in particular

"I still had my trousers on and she helped me with them – then I just heard her say “I’ve got it” – she had caught him in her arms!

"Without her there my baby may have suffocated in my trousers or fallen on the concrete floor.”

The midwives quickly and Anabelle was wheeled into the hospital with baby Finley, weighing a healthy 7lb 3oz.

"I was told that the lady was given a towel and she sat in her car for a few minutes before driving away.

”I would really like to find her to say thank you – I’d love to know her story, why she was at the hospital that day.

"The hospital can’t help with CCTV due to security reasons and we’ve searched Facebook, on Wakefield community groups, to see if anything has been said about it, but we haven’t been able to find anything.

“I was wheeled away so quickly and wasn’t able to thank her properly. I wish she could have come inside the hospital with us – even just for a few minutes."

Annabel believes the good samaritan was in her late 40s or early 50s and remembers she had red hair with blonde tips.

Baby Finley is happy and healthy at home with Annabel, Mark and big brother Alfie.

*If you’re the lady who helped – please email [email protected] and we’ll put you in touch with Annabel.