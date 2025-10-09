Work on long-awaited play area at Ferrybridge Park to begin

Work on the long-awaited play area at Ferrybridge Park is set to begin.

The new play area will include equipment for children of all ages with imaginative elements for younger children and more adventurous challenges for the older ones.

Coun Georg Ayre, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re really pleased that work is due to start next month on a new play area for Ferrybridge Park.

“The new play area will provide a welcoming and engaging environment for the local community, incorporating a wide range of play experiences including climbing, swinging, gliding, sliding, traversing, spinning, rocking, and rotating."

Work is expected to start next month and be complete in December.

Coun Ayre said: “Our award-winning parks and green spaces are the heart of our fantastic communities.

"And this latest refurbishment is part of our investment in green spaces across the district.”