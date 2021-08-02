World Breastfeeding Week: Wakefield family event at The Hepworth will offer advice and encouragement

Families and Babies (FAB) Wakefield – a breastfeeding community peer support service commissioned by Wakefield Public Heath – is hosting the event on Thursday, August 5 from 11am – 3pm at The Hepworth Wakefield Garden, and families are invited to come along with a picnic blanket and enjoy some time meeting other breastfeeding families.

Breastfeeding champions from the health visiting and maternity service will also be there, reinforcing the joined up way of working to support new mums, and to be there for people to meet and ask questions, alongside certificates handed out to celebrate breastfeeding achievements.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “This is a lovely opportunity for breastfeeding families to come together and talk about their experiences in a safe and supportive group.

Wakefield Council is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7 ) by supporting an event which will bring together breastfeeding families to offer advice and encouragement.

“They can speak to professionals and get help and advice, as well as better understand the support that FAB offers. We want families across our district to know that we are here for them at a time that is very special but can also be overwhelming. We want them to have the correct information to make decisions and be supported no matter what.”