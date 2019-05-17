Ferrybridge Power Station: End is in sight for landmark site

At its peak, Ferrybridge Power Station employed more than 900 people,but now just 200 workers remain on site.

Located on a 389 acre site between Pontefract and Knottingley, it generated power for more than 50 years and is one of the area's most recognisable landmarks.

But demolition works are now under way, with five of the station's eight cooling towers to be torn down later this year.

Ferrybridge officially closed in 2016, and demolition work began in December 2018.

The process will culminate in the controlled explosions of the 375ft towers later this year.

Paul Hook, SSE's project manager for Ferrybridge Power Station, has worked on the site for 28 years. He said it was the towers that would be missed the most.

"You'll not get anything built to this scale again," he said. "We held drop-in sessions in April, they were quite positive.

"Some people remembered the station being built.

"A lot of people are going to miss the chimneys because they see it as a reference point for home.

"Wherever you've come from, as soon as you see the chimneys you know you're home."

Ferrybridge C, as the site is officially known, first opened in 1966, and generated over 2,000 megawatts from four coal fired units.

Demolition at the site is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

