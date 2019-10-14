Ferrybridge Power Station: Your photos show the demolition of four cooling towers at West Yorkshire landmark
Four of Ferrybridge Power Station's cooling towers were demolished yesterday morning in a spectacular event.
These photos, submitted by members of the public, show the demolition. For videos, pictures and updates from across the day, click here. Think your photos are better? Send them on Facebook or email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk for a chance to be featured in our coverage.
1. One last look
Cerys enjoys a last view of the towers before they are reduced to rubble.