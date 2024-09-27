A number of popular Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford bars and pubs feature in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.A number of popular Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford bars and pubs feature in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
10 Wakefield city centre and Pontefract and Castleford town centre pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
The 2025 CAMRA Good Beer Guide is celebrating its latest edition helping beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.

It is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now. For more information, visit camra.org.uk

Here are just 10 Wakefield city centre pubs and Pontefract and Castleford town centre pubs, that are featured in this year’s guide.

To find out all the Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford locations featured, including Horbury, Ossett, Wrenthorpe, Stanley and Sandal, pick up a copy of this year’s guide at shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025

The Junction, 109 Carlton Street, Castleford WF10 1EE.

1. The Junction

The Junction, 109 Carlton Street, Castleford WF10 1EE. Photo: s

The Glass Blower, 15 Bank Street, Castleford WF10 1JD.

2. The Glass Blower

The Glass Blower, 15 Bank Street, Castleford WF10 1JD. Photo: s

George V WMC, Holliwell House, 124 Front Street, Castleford WF10 4RN.

3. George V WMC

George V WMC, Holliwell House, 124 Front Street, Castleford WF10 4RN. Photo: s

The Bradley Arms, 96 Willow Laen E, Featherstone, Pontefract WF7 6BG.

4. The Bradley Arms

The Bradley Arms, 96 Willow Laen E, Featherstone, Pontefract WF7 6BG. Photo: s

