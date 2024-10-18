What’s better than a nice juicy steak full of flavour?What’s better than a nice juicy steak full of flavour?
13 of the best places to go for a steak in and around Wakefield according to Google reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Whether it be a fillet, ribeye, sirloin or even a porterhouse, there are some fabulous pubs and restaurants across Wakefield where you can tuck into a juicy medium, rare or well done steak.

Take a look at some of the best, according to Google reviews.

Three Flames on Wakefield Road has 4.6 stars from 326 reviews.

1. Three Flames

Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, Merchant Gate, Wakefield has 4.6 stars from 2,368 reviews.

2. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Smokehouse on Wood Street has 4.4 stars from 935 reviews.

3. Smokehouse

Robatary on on Northgate has 4.4 stars from 726 reviews.

4. Robatary

