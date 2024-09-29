14 of the best places for a carvery in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - according to Google Reviews

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

And, as the days get colder, the traditional tea is the perfect meal to not only fill you up – but warm you up as well.

Combining succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

Here are 14 of the best places across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to enjoy an incredible roast dinner, according to Google Reviews.

1 . Silkwood Farm Silkwood Park, Mothers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TR. 4.2 stars out of five based on 5,190 reviews.

2 . The Prince William Pioneer Way, Castleford, Yorkshire WF10 5TG. 4.3 stars based on 2,141 reviews.

3 . The Castle 343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. 4.3 stars based on 1,122 reviews.

4 . Robatary 25-27 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ. 4.4 stars based on 720 reviews.