Here are some of the best places for a carvery across Wakefield and the Five Towns.Here are some of the best places for a carvery across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
Here are some of the best places for a carvery across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

14 of the best places for a carvery in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - according to Google Reviews

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Here are 14 of the best places to enjoy a delicious roast dinner across the district, according to Google Reviews.

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

And, as the days get colder, the traditional tea is the perfect meal to not only fill you up – but warm you up as well.

Combining succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

Here are 14 of the best places across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to enjoy an incredible roast dinner, according to Google Reviews.

Silkwood Park, Mothers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TR. 4.2 stars out of five based on 5,190 reviews.

1. Silkwood Farm

Silkwood Park, Mothers Way, Wakefield, Ossett WF5 9TR. 4.2 stars out of five based on 5,190 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Pioneer Way, Castleford, Yorkshire WF10 5TG. 4.3 stars based on 2,141 reviews.

2. The Prince William

Pioneer Way, Castleford, Yorkshire WF10 5TG. 4.3 stars based on 2,141 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. 4.3 stars based on 1,122 reviews.

3. The Castle

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. 4.3 stars based on 1,122 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
25-27 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ. 4.4 stars based on 720 reviews.

4. Robatary

25-27 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ. 4.4 stars based on 720 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GooglePontefractWakefieldCastlefordYorkshire