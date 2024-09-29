14 of the best places for a carvery in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - according to Google Reviews

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.
And, as the days get colder, the traditional tea is the perfect meal to not only fill you up – but warm you up as well.
Combining succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.
Here are 14 of the best places across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to enjoy an incredible roast dinner, according to Google Reviews.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.