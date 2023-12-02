News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best Indian takeaways in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

16 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Wakefield – according to Tripadvisor

From a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh - most people love a good Indian takeaway.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

So, if you’re looking for somewhere to grab a takeaway or visit this weekend, these are 16 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Tripadvisor.

All data was taken from Tripadvisor and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

187 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2AT England 4.5 stars out of 5 based based on 888 reviews.

1. The Royal Spice

187 Bradford Road, Wakefield WF1 2AT England 4.5 stars out of 5 based based on 888 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE England 5 stars out of 5 based on 698 reviews.

2. Syhiba Restaurant

17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE England 5 stars out of 5 based on 698 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

733 Doncaster Road Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1PX 4 stars out of 5 based on 252.

3. Arkaans Khaans Restaurant

733 Doncaster Road Crofton, Wakefield WF4 1PX 4 stars out of 5 based on 252. Photo: Google Maps

86 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1XQ 4 stars out of 5 based on 465 reviews.

4. Lala's Restaurant Wakefield

86 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1XQ 4 stars out of 5 based on 465 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

