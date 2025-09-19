16 of the best places for a carvery in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - according to Google Reviews

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

And, as the days get colder, the traditional tea is the perfect meal to not only fill you up – but warm you up as well.

Combining succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and steamed vegetables makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

In no particular order, here are 16 of the best places across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to enjoy a delicious roast dinner – according to Google Reviews.

1 . Farmhouse Kitchen, Silkwood Park 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 6,749 reviews. Silkwood Park, Mothers Way, Ossett, WF5 9TR.

2 . Swan & Cygnet 4.1 stars out of 5 based on 2,702 reviews. Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF4 3BB.

3 . Birchwood Farm 4.1 stars out of 5 based on 4,440 reviews. Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4TS.

4 . The Dam Inn 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1,886 reviews. 669 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6QG.