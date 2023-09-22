News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.
As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.

18 of the best places for a full English breakfast in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Google Reviews

As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love?

To ensure you enjoy your weekend treat, here is a list of some of the most popular place to get a full English fry-up in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google ratings:

Mocca Moocho, Cross Square, Wakefield, was given a 4.6 star rating.

1. Mocca Moocho

Mocca Moocho, Cross Square, Wakefield, was given a 4.6 star rating. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Create Cafe on Burton Street, Wakefield, has a 4.6 star rating out of five.

2. Create Cafe

Create Cafe on Burton Street, Wakefield, has a 4.6 star rating out of five. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Thornes Lane Cafe on Thornes Lane has a 4.6 star rating out of five.

3. Thornes Lane Cafe

Thornes Lane Cafe on Thornes Lane has a 4.6 star rating out of five. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Castle Cafe, Manygates Lane, has a 4.5 star rating out of a possibly five.

4. Castle Cafe

Castle Cafe, Manygates Lane, has a 4.5 star rating out of a possibly five. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford