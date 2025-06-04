Here are some of the best dog-friendly pubs and restaurants across Wakefield.Here are some of the best dog-friendly pubs and restaurants across Wakefield.
25 of the best dog-friendly pubs and restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the best dog-friendly pubs and restaurants across the district, as recommended by Express readers.

We asked Express readers to name their favourite dog-friendly hotspots across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

So, if you fancy a nice meal or an evening drink but don’t want to leave your pup behind, visit one of these 25 places.

669 Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6QG

1. The Dam Inn

669 Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6QG Photo: Google Maps

19 Church Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LT

2. The Cherry Tree

19 Church Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LT Photo: Google Maps

245 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield WF2 0RZ

3. The Star Inn

245 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield WF2 0RZ Photo: Google Maps

Broad Cut Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DS

4. The Navigation Inn

Broad Cut Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DS Photo: Google Maps

