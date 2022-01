And we've delved back into our archives to pull out a few more photos of those nights.

They were taken mostly in Quest, Havana and Mex Bar.

Take a look, see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know!

1. Sam, Laura and Tom in Quest in 2009. Photo Sales

2. Kris and Zoe in Quest. Photo Sales

3. Sue, Nettie, Pam, Jane and Emily in Quest. Photo Sales

4. Gemma's 25th- Gemma, Gemma, Leanne and Sammy in Quest. Photo Sales