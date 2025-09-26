7 Pontefract and Castleford pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

3 . George V WMC

George V WMC, Holywell House, Front Street, Glasshoughton: The Good Beer Guide said: "CAMRA members showing their cards can be signed in at this popular and comfortable working men's club. The club has a large concert room and a bar lounge. Open daily, events are held most nights of the week including live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. At the rear is a large, secure children's play area. Bar prices represent extremely good value. The club is an ambassador for the Castleford Tigers rugby team, which means that tickets for home matches can be purchased there." Photo: Submitted