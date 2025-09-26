7 Pontefract and Castleford pubs and bars featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

The 2026 CAMRA Good Beer Guide is celebrating its latest edition helping beer lovers take a barometer of the local beer scene.
1. The Old Grocers
The Old Grocers, Beastfair, Pontefract: The Good Beer Guide says: "Pontefract's first micropub with seating for around 60 people over two floors and a small outdoor area. There is regular changing selection of five cask beers, mainly from Yorkshire breweries, also real cider. A quiz night is held, supporting the local hospice, and there are regular acoustic sessions with ticketed gigs held in an upstairs venue." Photo: Submitted
2. The Robin Hood
The Robin Hood, Wakefield Road, Pontefract: The Good Beer Guide says: "Busy locals' pub with a public bar and three other drinking areas. A previous winner of several local CAMRA awards, including Pub of the Year and Cider Pub for the Year. Licensed area now includes part of the upper floor." Photo: Submitted
3. George V WMC
George V WMC, Holywell House, Front Street, Glasshoughton: The Good Beer Guide said: "CAMRA members showing their cards can be signed in at this popular and comfortable working men's club. The club has a large concert room and a bar lounge. Open daily, events are held most nights of the week including live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. At the rear is a large, secure children's play area. Bar prices represent extremely good value. The club is an ambassador for the Castleford Tigers rugby team, which means that tickets for home matches can be purchased there." Photo: Submitted
4. Junction
Junction, Carlton Street, Castleford: The Good Beer Guide says: "Rejuvenated pub specialising in beers from the landlord's own wooden casks. Up to six changing guest ales are available in the wood from enterprising local brewers. The large L-shaped bar is kept warm with open fires and a stove-heated snug can be used for functions. Folk afternoons. The pub is dog-friendly. Handily situated for both the bus and railway stations." Photo: Submitted