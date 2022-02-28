90s dance legends N-Trance are coming to Castleford

Bingo Revolution will be combining the classic game of bingo with singalong tunes, comedian hosts, and prizes in May.

The top comedian is assisted by a glamorous assistant, who is in charge of all the surprises - including a pig throwing contest.

DJ Jim Slipp is in charge of the tunes and will be playing a mix of the best of 80s and 90s chart toppers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance legends N-Trance will be taking to the stage in Castleford later this year as part of a big night out at Buzz Bingo.

And, from the 90s, N-Trance, known for the dance classic 'Set You Free', which sold more than six million copies, will be performing an exclusive DJ set.

Bingo Revolution owner, Stephen Hunt, said: “I always say it’s about three things: dancing, laughing and dabbing. It’s a real singalong event with classic tunes, it’s just a really great night.

"With regular bingo it’s all about cash prizes. We have that, but we also have prizes like a six foot inflatable dinosaur, a kettle and a tin of beans. People get more excited about the dinosaur than they do the cash to be honest.”

Bingo Revolution is partnering with Buzz Bingo with events in their clubs across the UK.

Regulars and newcomers alike are encouraged to come down and enjoy the alternative night out which sees the traditional game of bingo with a party atmosphere.

Ben Coxhill, Head of Events and Entertainment at Buzz Bingo, said: “Regular bingo games are filled with anticipation, so add DJs, Drag Queens, 90s bangers and life-changing prizes into the mix and you’re onto a winner.

"We can’t wait to host a party in Castleford meet everyone and have a good time