A Level students across the country are set to find out how they did on their exams, as they receive their highly-anticipated result on Thursday, August 14.

Many will want to celebrate their hard work and achievements as they look forward to the next step of their academic journey.

What better way to celebrate than taking advantage of free and discounted food and drink?

Restaurants, shops and more will be offering free and discounted food and drinks to A Level students on the day of receiving their results.

Here is a list of 11 places where A Level students can claim free or discounted food and drink on Thursday August 14.

Bird & Blend Tea Co Award-winning tea company, Bird & Blend Tea Co is offering A Level students a free drink from its summer menu on results day. To redeem the free cuppa, all students need to do is present their results and Student ID. Drinks include; matcha, iced tea, herbal brews and more.

Wagamama Wagamama is celebrating A Level results day by offering a 25% discount on food and drinks. This offer will run from Thursday August 14 to Wednesday August 20 for A Level students. There is no minimum spend, but you must be signed up to Wagamama's loyalty programme Soul Club and show your results.

Bella Italia Bella Italia is giving away a free starter and a free dessert to A Level students celebrating their results. The offer is valid on results day only, and you must show proof of results, and purchase a main meal.

Nando's Nando's is hosting its annual 'Results Day Dash'. This offer includes a free ¼ chicken or starter to A Level students on results day. To redeem, you must spend £7 or more and show your Student ID and results. The offer is valid to eat-in or walk-in collect.