The 10 most affordable chip shops named - according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 16:49 BST

Here is a list of cheapest chippies 🍟

The top 10 most affordable chip shops across the UK have been named by loan company MoneyBoat, which includes chippies in locations such as Scarborough, Brighton, and more.

A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day. However, there are many popular dishes to order from the chippie, including jumbo sausages, cod bites, chips and gravy, chips and curry sauce, pizza slices and more.

Whatever your chippie order is, it is always great to find a chip shop which is high in quality but low in price. MoneyBoat analysed Tripadvisor reviews to determine the chip shops with the highest rating for value.

Here are the 10 most affordable chip shops across the UK.

Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough, North Yorkshire has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.8 and overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.9.

1. Lifeboat Fish Bar, Scarborough

Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough, North Yorkshire has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.8 and overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.9. | Tripadvisor

Off The Hook Fish and Chips in Brighton, East Sussex has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.9 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7.

2. Off The Hook Fish and Chips, Brighton

Off The Hook Fish and Chips in Brighton, East Sussex has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.9 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7. | Tripadvisor

The Fryer Tuck in Deal, Kent has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.9 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7.

3. The Fryer Tuck, Deal

The Fryer Tuck in Deal, Kent has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.9 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7. | Tripadvisor

Bentley’s Fish and Chips in Blackpool, Lancashire has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.7 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7.

4. Bentley’s Fish and Chips, Blackpool

Bentley’s Fish and Chips in Blackpool, Lancashire has a Tripadvisor ‘value’ rating of 4.7 and an overall Tripadvisor rating of 4.7. | Tripadvisor

