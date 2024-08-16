Here are some of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Wakefield.Here are some of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Wakefield.
Here are some of the best places to go for afternoon tea in Wakefield.

Afternoon Tea Week: The best places to go for afternoon tea across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - chosen by you!

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
In honour of Afternoon Tea Week, here are 12 of the best places to go for afternoon tea across the district, as recommended by readers.

Afternoon Tea Week (August 12 to August 18) celebrates the great British tradition of afternoon tea and is the perfect excuse to catch up with loved ones over a cup of tea and some expertly created treats.

Whether you most enjoy the tiny sandwiches, tasty scones or delicious cakes, going for afternoon tea makes for a lovely trip out.

Here are some of the best places to go for afternoon tea – picked by Express readers.

11-13 Queen St, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP

1. Rich & Fancy

11-13 Queen St, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
New Rd, Overton, Wakefield WF4 4RG

2. The Seed Room

New Rd, Overton, Wakefield WF4 4RG Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB

3. Marmalade on the Square

21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract WF8 3JJ

4. Wentbridge House Hotel

The Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract WF8 3JJ Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.