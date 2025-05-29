1 . Emporio Italia, Ilkley

Emporio Italia in Ilkley has a 4.8* rating from 840 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The most wonderful piece of Italy in Ilkley. Family run, fabulous helpful service with gorgeous authentic food, this is not the usual Italian restaurant, it is a unique concept as Luigi the owner chef explains the dishes to diners before ordering and that really makes it even more special.” | Tripadvisor