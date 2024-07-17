Aldi hops on the TikTok craze with launch of Japanese Kewpie Mayo hit

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Jul 2024
Aldi is serving up a taste of Japan by launching internet sensation Kewpie Mayonnaise (£3.19, 355ml) to stores on 18th July.

Foodie fans have been flocking to spread the love on social media for this moreish mayo — a Japanese cult classic — as the hashtag #kewpiemayo has racked up over 94 million TikTok posts and counting.

Carefully created using only egg yolks for a luxurious, richer taste, this sauce boasts an ultra-creamy texture. From adding it as a dipping sauce with sushi to spreading on sandwiches, this iconic Japanese favourite is the perfect addition to any dish.

Aldi hops on the TikTok craze with launch of Japanese Kewpie Mayo hit.

What’s more, Aldi is the only supermarket to stock a dual-nozzle bottle, which allows for both precise decoration and generous toppings with both a slimline and star shaped nozzle.

Aldi’s Kewpie Mayonnaise will be available in stores and online via Click & Collect from 18th July. Shoppers best be quick if they want to grab a taste of the viral sensation. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

