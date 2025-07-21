Arctic Monkeys tribute heading to Venue23 for Wakefield Street Kitchen

A tribute to the Arctic Monkeys is heading to Venue23 for Wakefield Street Kitchen .

An memorable evening is planned for Wakefield’s Venue23 next month as an Arctic Monkeys tribute band takes to the stage – all to raise money for a community charity.

For one night only, on Saturday, August 2, The Session Band will take the stage at Venue23 for "An Evening of Arctic Monkeys," a tribute concert that celebrates one of the UK's most iconic bands.

Proceeds from the show will be donated to Wakefield Street Kitchen, a local charity dedicated to supporting the homeless and those in need.

Their dedicated volunteers run a food bank and a meals on wheels service, delivering hot, nutritious meals to local residents.

The Session Band said: “Wakefield is our hometown and so this event is particularly special to the band.

"We are all thrilled to perform in the very town that raised us and give back to our local community.

"Venue23 is a longstanding establishment committed to keeping live entertainment alive in Wakefield and we fully support their mission.

To book tickets, click here.