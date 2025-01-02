Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Asda has launched its Big Jan Price Drop Offer

Thousands of products will be reduced by an average of 26%

Products include chicken breasts, cheese, sausages and more

Supermarket giant Asda has launched its Big Jan Price Drop offer, which will see thousands of popular products reduced in price.

Many of us are looking to cut costs in the first month of the year, due to the financial strain of Christmas.

Retailers, restaurants and many more establishments have January sales for customers to take advantage of every year, with reductions across various products and food.

Asda has launched its Big Jan Price Drop (Photo: Richard O'Donoghue - stock.adobe.com) | Richard O'Donoghue - stock.adobe.com

Asda has announced that it will also be slashing the prices of thousands of household products that are used by families across the country daily, from chicken breasts to cheese.

As part of its Big Jan Price Drop initiative, customers will find a price drop with an average of 26%, available both in-store and online.

Price reductions include Cathedral City Mature Cheddar 300g reduced to £2.50 from £3.75, Asda Chicken Breasts to £4.00 from £4.40, Dolmio Bolognese 450g to £1.50 from £2.50 and many more.

Asda has launched the initiative to help alleviate the financial burden of shopping for food during January, with rising inflation expected to be a challenge for households in 2025.

David Hills, Chief Customer Officer at Asda said: “We know that as we come out of the festive period, budgets can be a concern for many families. Our Big Jan Price Drop aims to ease that burden and make money stretch further for our customers, by reducing the prices of the products they’re buying week in, week out, continuing to offer uncompromising value to all.”

Asda’s Big Jan Price Drop offer will run throughout January. For more information on the products and prices, please visit Asda’s website.